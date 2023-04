MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Beginning Monday, April 3, the ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 North will be closed.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the closure is necessary to reconstruct I-75 in the area.

A detour will be in place from Dryden Road to Northlawn Avenue to Springboro Pike to I-75 North.

This closure is expected to be in effect through July 2025.

You can stay up to date with the latest traffic updates through OHGO.com.