DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews will be working to fill pesky potholes on a very busy Butler County road.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office says commuters in Liberty Township may experience temporary lane closures going westbound on State Route 129 on Friday, a release says.

A pothole patching project will prompt crews to close lanes temporarily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Butler County crews will be out on the road patching potholes from the Liberty Interchange to Cincinnati Dayton Road.

Drivers will be able to keep updated on the project by visiting the office’s website.