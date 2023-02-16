COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend, there will be major highway and ramp closures at and near the interchange of State Route 315 and Interstates 70/71 as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s “Downtown Ramp Up” project.

Here’s a list of the impact and detours:

The I-70 westbound/I-71 southbound ramp to I-71 southbound will close for the weekend starting 11 p.m., Friday, February 17 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 20. Detour: I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound to I-71 southbound.

SR 315 northbound at I-70 will close for the weekend starting 10 p.m., Friday, February 17 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 20. Detour: I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 northbound

The I-71 northbound ramp to I-70 westbound will close for the weekend starting 9 p.m., Friday, February 17 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 20. Detour: I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to I-70 westbound.

The Greenlawn Ave. ramp to I-71 northbound will close for the weekend starting 9 p.m., Friday, February 17 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 20. Detour: I-71 southbound to SR 104 eastbound to I-71 northbound.

will close for the weekend starting 9 p.m., Friday, February 17 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 20. Lane restrictions on I-71 northbound between Greenlawn Ave. and I-70 starting 9 p.m. Friday, February 17 through 5 a.m., Monday, February 20.

Next weekend there will be similar closures and restrictions on these highways. Watch NBC4 at 7 & NBC4 Today to learn more this coming week or check back on nbc4i.com next Friday for the full list.