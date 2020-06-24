Portion of West Fourth Street closed to traffic until July 13

A road closed sign on Chicken Bristle Road in Jackson Twp. on June 17, 2020. A bridge on the road is scheduled to be replaced by Montgomery County. (WDTN/FILE)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Fourth Street between Main Street and Ludlow Street is closed to traffic until July 13.

The City of Dayton said in a press release that the closure is due to excavations and installations of water and sewer lines.

Detour routes are posted, using South Main Street, West Fifth Street, South Ludlow Street and South Wilkinson Street.