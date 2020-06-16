Portion of Shroyer Road closed for pavement repair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has closed part of Shroyer Road between Roy Avenue and Krebs Avenue to traffic from Tuesday, June 16, to Friday, June 26.
This section of road will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. depending on the weather.
The city says that the closure is due to needed pavement repair by the Division of Street Maintenance.
