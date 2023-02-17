DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An installation project will be closing a major roadway in Dayton and your route of commute could temporarily change because of it.

Dayton announced on Friday that a contractor of the Department of Water will be installing a brand new water line on a portion of Monument Avenue.

The city has said some drivers that normally use Monument Avenue to get to their destination will be required to reroute as a portion of the roadway will be closed to through traffic for many months starting on Monday, Feb. 20.

The closure will be on Monument Avenue between Findlay Street and Keowee Street.

Dayton has released the detour route, which drivers will be able to take an alternative route to get around the construction project. Drivers needing to get around the area can take First Street to Findlay Street to Keowee Street to get around the crews.

Local traffic will be allowed to pass in the area between Keowee Street and the enterance of Ottawa Yards.

The project is expected to last about 4 months.