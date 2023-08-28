HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of a Huber Heights road will be closed for up to 60 days beginning Monday.

According to the city of Huber Heights, Bellefontaine Road between Taylorsville Road and Center Point 70 Boulevard will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, August 28.

The road will be closed for the installation of a new water main along the edge of the roadway and will fully reopen upon completion in approximately 45 to 60 days.

Traffic in each direction will reportedly be detoured to Brandt Pike during work hours. Local traffic will be maintained within the construction zone.