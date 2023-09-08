HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A road in Huber Heights will be closing for nearly three weeks.

According to Huber Heights, Shull Road from Bellefontaine Road to 700 feet west of Bellefontaine Road will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, Sept. 11. The closure is for construction crews to install a water main under I-70.

All of Bellefontaine Road will be open to traffic during the project. The only change in traffic will be a “moving, temporary traffic signal,” which will be in the area of the I-70 overpass on Bellefontaine Road.

Construction on Shull Road is expected to be completed on Friday, September 29, 2023.