KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of East Dorothy Lane will be closed during non-peak traffic hours starting Tuesday, May 9.

The stretch between Far Hills Avenue and Shroyer Road will be closed to through traffic between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

According to the city of Kettering, the closure is for the continued installation of water services onto the new water main.

Residents in the affected area will reportedly still have access to their driveways during this closure.

The work is estimated to take four to five days to complete. Recommended detour signage will be in place.

(Photo/City of Kettering)