LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An upcoming road closure will temporarily impact traffic in Liberty Township.

Yankee Road will close 0.15 miles north of Kyles Station Road and 0.10 miles south of Francis Drive for sanitary sewer work set to begin on Monday, Jan. 15, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office. The portion of the roadway will be closed to all through traffic for three to five days.

Detours are available for northbound traffic by going west on Kyles Station Road, north on Mauds Hughes Road, and east on Hankins Road. The route will reverse for southbound traffic.

For more road closings and Butler County traffic updates click here.