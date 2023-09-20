DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers may notice an increased number of police on I-75 on Saturday.

A Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 8 a.m. Law enforcement from five jurisdictions will be working together on I-75 to try to lower the number of crashes and crimes on the highway.

The five agencies participating in the traffic enforcement are listed below:

Dayton Police Department

Moraine Police Department

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Vandalia Police Department

“The partnership is a collaborative effort to reduce crashes and suppress crime on our roadways while bringing further awareness, education and transparency to our communities through traffic safety,” a release said.

The joint group held a traffic detail back in July.

It is anticipated that the enforcement will conclude Saturday at 2 p.m.