DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers headed out on I-75 through Montgomery County might notice a large police presence on Saturday.

Five different law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County will be out on I-75 throughout the county. Officers and troopers will be on the interstate on Saturday, July 29 from around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Five agencies are participating in the traffic enforcement:

  • Dayton Police Department
  • Moraine Police Department
  • Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
  • Ohio State Highway Patrol
  • Vandalia Police Department

While authorities are on the roads, they will be focusing on efforts of reducing crashes and suppressing crime.