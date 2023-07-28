DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers headed out on I-75 through Montgomery County might notice a large police presence on Saturday.

Five different law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County will be out on I-75 throughout the county. Officers and troopers will be on the interstate on Saturday, July 29 from around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Five agencies are participating in the traffic enforcement:

Dayton Police Department

Moraine Police Department

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Vandalia Police Department

While authorities are on the roads, they will be focusing on efforts of reducing crashes and suppressing crime.