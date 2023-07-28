DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers headed out on I-75 through Montgomery County might notice a large police presence on Saturday.
Five different law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County will be out on I-75 throughout the county. Officers and troopers will be on the interstate on Saturday, July 29 from around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Five agencies are participating in the traffic enforcement:
- Dayton Police Department
- Moraine Police Department
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
- Ohio State Highway Patrol
- Vandalia Police Department
While authorities are on the roads, they will be focusing on efforts of reducing crashes and suppressing crime.