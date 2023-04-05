DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are traveling north through downtown Dayton, you may want to take a detour.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were called at 7:25 p.m. to the northbound lanes of I-75 at Keowee Street in Dayton. Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a silver Lexus and a semi are involved in the crash.

OHGO showed the site of the backup and says the highway is currently closed going northbound in the area on I-75. Traffic delays are being seen as far south just south of the I-75 at US 35 intersection.

(OHGO) (OHGO)

2 NEWS is working to learn more about what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured.

