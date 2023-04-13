KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Kettering has announced the next phase of the project along East Dorothy Lane in Kettering can move forward.

East Dorothy Lane between Far Hills Avenue and Shroyer Road in Kettering has since reopened, following the completion of the first phase. On Monday, April 17, construction crews are projected to begin working between Far Hills Avenue and Hathaway Road to begin the next phase of the project.

(Courtesy: City of Kettering)

Starting on Monday, traffic will be condensed into one lane of travel in each direction between Far Hills Ave. and Hathaway Road.

The city says that as the project progresses, Kettering will be providing more information as it becomes available.