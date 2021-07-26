Overnight ramp closures at I-675, Indian Ripple Road interchange

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A resurfacing project on I-675 will require nightly ramp closures at the Indian Ripple Road interchange starting at 10 p.m. and going to 5 a.m., along with additional restrictions, for the next week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the eastbound entrance ramp from Indian Ripple Road to northbound I-675 during the overnight hours July 25 and July 26.

Then, ODOT will close the exit ramp from northbound I-675 to Indian Ripple Road during the overnight hours of July 27. Following that, southbound I-675 to Indian Ripple Road will be closed July 28.

On Thursday, July 29, both entrance ramps from Indian Ripple Road to southbound I-675 will be closed.

