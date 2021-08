DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The southbound I-75 on ramp from Edwin C. Moses Blvd. will be closed the night of Friday, Aug. 13, to the morning of Saturday, Aug. 14.

The closure will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and go until Saturday at 5 a.m. Crews will be working on pouring a bridge deck.

The following detour will be in place: