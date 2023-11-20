DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Overnight lane closures are to be expected on U.S. 35 this week.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, intermittent lane closures are expected on U.S. 35 in both directions starting Sunday, Nov. 19 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures will take place between Smithville Road and Spinning Road as crews will reportedly be completing overhead work.

These closures are expected to end Wednesday, Nov. 22.

For the latest construction updates, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website.