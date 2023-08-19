MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash closed several lanes of a busy Miami Township intersection Saturday morning for several hours.

According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers received a call at 10:43 a.m. to respond to the intersection of State Route 741 at Lyons Road. Dayton OSP dispatchers confirmed to 2 NEWS that the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

At least one person was taken from the scene in an unknown condition to a hospital.

ODOT cameras showed at least two OSP cruisers and multiple Miami Twp. officers responded to the scene. The Miami Valley Fire District was also shown on ODOT cameras at scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn what may have led up to the crash.