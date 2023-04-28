DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling near I-70 and I-675 may be experiencing slower than usual traffic conditions.

According to the Springfield Post of OSP, police were called to the scene on Friday at 2:38 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash. When authorities arrived at the scene, a semi truck was discovered to have been one of the vehicles involved.

The crash happened on northbound I-675 at the on-ramp to eastbound I-70.

I-70 at I-675 (ODOT Camera)

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured from the crash.

Delays are not currently being reported, but traffic is heavier than usual in the area as a result of the crash.