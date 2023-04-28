DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling near I-70 and I-675 may be experiencing slower than usual traffic conditions.
According to the Springfield Post of OSP, police were called to the scene on Friday at 2:38 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash. When authorities arrived at the scene, a semi truck was discovered to have been one of the vehicles involved.
The crash happened on northbound I-675 at the on-ramp to eastbound I-70.
It is not known at this time if anyone was injured from the crash.
Delays are not currently being reported, but traffic is heavier than usual in the area as a result of the crash.