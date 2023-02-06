DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes were closed for just over an hour on U.S. 35 after two cars collided in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars collided on U.S. 35 near the intersection with Liscum Drive. The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found one person trapped in the collision. The road was shut down while crews removed the victim from the crash. Lanes opened just over an hour later around 10:45 p.m.

One person was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say what may have caused the collision.