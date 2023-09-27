DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeking input from the Dayton community regarding two proposed construction projects in the city.

According to ODOT, Dayton is wanting to make upgrades to improve Ludlow Street from Monument Ave. to Washington St. in Dayton. Included in the improvements, ODOT says the city wants to install a bike lane, which will eliminate one “through travel lane.” The new bike lane would be in combination with road construction, ODOT says.

Dayton is also wanting to make upgrades to the intersections of W. Stewart Street with Conley and Hopeland avenues. ODOT reports the city is wanting to place “bumpouts,” create different crosswalks and have pedestrian-scale lighting.

“The project is intended to improve pedestrian safety and calm traffic,” ODOT says.

If you would like to voice your opinion, please contact Tricia Bishop at 937-496-6721. The public comment period ends Tuesday, Oct. 31.