ODOT planning overnight road, ramp closures on SR 235

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning overnight road and ramp closures on State Route 235 starting Sunday, Aug. 15 at 11 p.m.

The project is a part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project in the county.

That Sunday, S.R. 235 will be closed between S.R. 4 and Medway Road until roughly 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Crews will be working to pour the deck on Mud Run Bridge, and because of this, the ramps to and from S.R. 4 will be closed during that time.

If the weather prevents the work from being done Sunday night, it will be delayed until Monday, Aug. 16, at 11 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 17, around 5:30 a.m.

