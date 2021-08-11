ODOT planning overnight road, ramp closures on SR 235

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road closed_98769

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning overnight road and ramp closures on State Route 235 starting Sunday, Aug. 15 at 11 p.m.

The project is a part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project in the county.

That Sunday, S.R. 235 will be closed between S.R. 4 and Medway Road until roughly 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Crews will be working to pour the deck on Mud Run Bridge, and because of this, the ramps to and from S.R. 4 will be closed during that time.

If the weather prevents the work from being done Sunday night, it will be delayed until Monday, Aug. 16, at 11 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 17, around 5:30 a.m.

For more information about road construction in Ohio, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Santa Barbara Dad Charged With Killing His Children

COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket

2 killed in Portland shooting were tied to Wu-Tang Clan

DPS to require masks in all district buildings

Kettering's a cappella group opening for Foreigner at the Fraze

One Arrested After Video Showing Man Giving Tattoo In Laurens McDonalds Goes Viral

More News