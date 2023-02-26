DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers on a busy stretch of highway may experience delays and traffic backups in Dayton beginning on Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says beginning Monday, Feb. 27, various lanes on U.S. 35 are expected to close in each direction for bridge work. Lanes in each direction, both eastbound and westbound lanes of US-35 will be impacted between Smithville Road and Spinning Road in Dayton.

The lane closure announcement comes as ODOT says crews will be working on a bridge deck.

The various lane closures on US-35 are expected to wrap up on Friday, March 3.