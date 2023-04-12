GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — If you normally travel along US-35 in Greene County for your commute, you may be impacted by an upcoming project.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), equipment relocation is closing US 35 at Valley and Trebein roads starting on Friday, April 14 at 4 a.m. During the time of the closure, ODOT is having to move a crane from the south side of the highway to the northside.

At the time the crane has been relocated, the intersection will reopen to traffic, causing the closure to be lifted.

ODOT says, “The U.S. 35-Valley/Trebein project includes upgrading 1.28 miles of U.S. 35 to a limited-access facility, bridge construction, retaining wall construction, and upgrades to Valley and Trebein roads at the intersection.”

If you have any questions regarding the project, you are encouraged to click here to view all of the available information regarding what the transportation department plans for the intersection.