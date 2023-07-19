DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New closures on US-35 are set to begin on Wednesday, July 19.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, from Wednesday, July 19 to Tuesday, July 25, US-35 is subject to short-term intermittent closures between Spinning Road and Smithville Road as crews complete overhead work.

The closures could take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and are estimated to last approximately 15 minutes at a time.

Nightly individual lane closures in both directions are also to be expected during this time.