DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday a major reconstruction project on a part of I-75 in Montgomery County, which is projected to take a couple of years to complete.

I-75 is being reconstructed from SR 725 in Miamisburg to US-35 in Dayton. During the time of construction, drivers can expect to see lane restrictions, ramp closures and traffic pattern shifts in each direction. Improvements planned include new pavement, along with storm sewers, lighting and minor bridge repairs.

ODOT said in a release that commuters going both northbound and southbound on I-75 in a part of Montgomery County will be impacted. Beginning Sunday, March 26 until Friday, April 21, multiple lanes will be closed in each direction on the interstate for a construction project.

Construction crews will shift a lane of northbound traffic onto the southbound side of I-75. Lane closures are said to only be taking place on the highway from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Another impact drivers will notice is a ramp in Moraine will be closed to drivers attempting to get onto the interstate.

The Dryden Road ramp at northbound I-75 will be closed from Sunday, April 9 to July 2025. The planned detour for drivers is to take Dryden Road over to Northlawn Avenue to Springboro Pike to northbound I-75. ODOT says the ramp closure at Dryden Road is needed to allow workers to reconstruct the part of I-75 in the area.

In the summer of 2025, the project is expected to wrap up.