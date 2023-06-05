DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists can expect new closures on several Miami Valley roadways starting Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Beginning Monday, June 5, the ramp from U.S. 35 West to Woodman Drive will be closed to allow for the interchange to be reconfigured. This closure is expected to take place until September 2023.

ODOT suggested the following detour: U.S. 35 West to southbound Smithville Road to eastbound Linden Avenue to Woodman Drive.

Also beginning Monday, June 5, lane closures are expected on U.S. 127 in each direction between State Route 707 and Mercer Van Wert County Line Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. These closures are said to take place until Friday, June 23.

Lane closures are also to be expected in both directions on State Route 4 between Keowee Street and I-75 South on Monday, June 5 as crews work to remove vegetation.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, the ramp from Ludlow Street to I-75 North will be closed for crews to inspect bridges near the interchange.

You can keep up to date with the latest construction-related closures on ODOT’s website.