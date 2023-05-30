DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers can expect some new lane closures for construction beginning Tuesday, May 30.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, various ramp closures are to be expected on I-75 in each direction between State Route 4 and Needmore Road from May 30 to June 30. These closures are said to take place nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are necessary to reconstruct I-75 in the area.

Intermittent lane closures are also to be expected to take place on US-35 in both directions from Smithville Road to Spinning Road from May 30 to May 31. These intermittent closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews survey the area.

Beginning May 30 through June 2024, the ramp from State Route 4 North to Keowee Street will be closed as crews perform bridge work over Webster Street. ODOT suggested using the Troy Street exit as a detour, then turning right on Troy Street, then right on Valley Street.

You can keep up to date with the latest construction-related closures on ODOT’s website.