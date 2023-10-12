RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Beginning Thursday, Oct. 12, motorists will be affected by another ramp closure in relation to U.S. 35 construction.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp from Woodman Drive to U.S. 35 West will be closed starting Thursday. This closure is expected to be in place through winter with a tentative opening date in April 2024.

ODOT said the closure is so crews can reconfigure the interchange in that location.

A detour will be posted from Linden Avenue to South Smithville Road to the U.S. 35 westbound ramp.