New cable installation on I-75 near Sidney, intermittent closures expected

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has construction planned for I-75 between Peters Road and SR 55 on Sunday, intermittent closures are expected.

The repairs are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. so contractors can install aerial fiber cables across the highway. Roughly 250 feet of cable is being installed.

ODOT officials said that traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals in both directions with Ohio State Highway Patrol monitoring work zone traffic.

