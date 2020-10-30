New cable installation on I-75 near Sidney, intermittent closures expected

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has construction planned for I-75 between Peters Road and SR 55 on Sunday, intermittent closures are expected.
The repairs are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. so contractors can install aerial fiber cables across the highway. Roughly 250 feet of cable is being installed.
ODOT officials said that traffic will be stopped in 15-minute intervals in both directions with Ohio State Highway Patrol monitoring work zone traffic.
For more information visit ODOT’s website here.
