Driver injured in crash on I-75 NB near Stanley Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police temporarily shut down NB I-75 near Stanley Avenue Wednesday afternoon after a driver was injured in a crash.
Dayton Police said the vehicle crashed into and continued to skip along the wall from I-35 and I-75 until the driver crashed near the Stanley Avenue exit.
The car caught fire after the crash, but police were on the scene to pull the man to safety. 2 NEWS saw the driver taken by stretcher to an ambulance.
Authorities tell 2 NEWS that the man has non-life threatening injuries and that they believe the incident is OVI-related.
Traffic was routed towards the Stanley Avenue exit until the scene could be cleared.
