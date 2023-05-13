DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes have been reported on I-70 in Clark County.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), dispatchers received a phone call to respond to the westbound lanes of I-70 at 10:27 a.m. for a report of a crash. OSP tells 2 NEWS “multiple crashes” have been reported along the interstate.

The ODOT camera at I-70 and SR 4 in Enon showed conditions on the interstate at 10:43 a.m.

(ODOT)

OHGO reports a 30 minute traffic delay for drivers as of 11:23 a.m. in the area, so you may want to reroute if you are in the area.