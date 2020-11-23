Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 N shuts down lane near West Carrollton

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound between West Carrollton and Dryden Road sent several people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. and with one lane block for clean up.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that those hospitalized had non-life threatening injuries.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS