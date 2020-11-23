Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 N shuts down lane near West Carrollton

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound between West Carrollton and Dryden Road sent several people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. and with one lane block for clean up.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that those hospitalized had non-life threatening injuries.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.