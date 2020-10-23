Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 N at Dixie Highway sends 4 to hospital

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound at Dixie Highway sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

West Carrollton Police told 2 NEWS that the six vehicle accident happened around 3:56 p.m.

Four were hospitalized with minor injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS