Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 N at Dixie Highway sends 4 to hospital

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound at Dixie Highway sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon.
West Carrollton Police told 2 NEWS that the six vehicle accident happened around 3:56 p.m.
Four were hospitalized with minor injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
