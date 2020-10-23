Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 N at Dixie Highway sends 4 to hospital

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound at Dixie Highway sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

West Carrollton Police told 2 NEWS that the six vehicle accident happened around 3:56 p.m.

Four were hospitalized with minor injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

