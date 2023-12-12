MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A busy intersection in Moraine was closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

WDTN Photo/Chris Smith

According to the Moraine Police Department, first responders received a call to respond Tuesday at 10:17 a.m. First responders were sent to the intersection of Springboro Pike and Dorothy Lane.

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS a three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection. At this time, injuries from the crash are believed to be minor.

A portion of State Route 741 was closed to traffic, as crews worked to clear the scene.

When our 2 NEWS photojournalist arrived at the scene, they saw a vehicle leaning on its side, enwrapped in guy wires.