MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 is back to its normal traffic after a crash blocked one of the lanes Wednesday.

According to the Moraine Police Department, the left lane was blocked on I-75 North after multiple cars collided Wednesday morning. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash, however, the Moraine Police Department is reporting that no one was injured.

Around 10:25 a.m.,ODOT traffic cameras showed that the crash had been cleared.

No cause for the crash has been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation.