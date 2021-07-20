Multi-car crash closes I-75 S near Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-car crash has shutdown the southbound lanes of I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS calls came in around 4:50 p.m. reporting up to seven vehicles involved in a crash. One of the cars allegedly caught fire but was empty at the time.

A child was minorly injured as a result of the crash, but no other injuries have been reported.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO cameras show significant traffic on southbound I-75 near the Edwin C. Moses Blvd. exit.

It is unclear at this time how long the cleanup will take.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.