Moraine closes Arbor Boulevard at Carillon Boulevard for repairs

MORAINE, Dayton (WDTN) – The City of Moraine announced on Facebook that starting Monday, April 6, Arbor Boulevard will be closed at Carillon Boulevard for a water main project.
The closure is expected to last around four to five weeks, weather permitting. A detour on East River Road will be provided.
The city asks that residents use caution and obey all construction signage.
