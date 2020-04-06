Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 96 active closings. Click for more details.

Moraine closes Arbor Boulevard at Carillon Boulevard for repairs

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
moraine-seal-1_1522316788179.jpg

MORAINE, Dayton (WDTN) – The City of Moraine announced on Facebook that starting Monday, April 6, Arbor Boulevard will be closed at Carillon Boulevard for a water main project.

The closure is expected to last around four to five weeks, weather permitting. A detour on East River Road will be provided.

The city asks that residents use caution and obey all construction signage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS