HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office has completed a study regarding a busy intersection in Harrison Township and is now seeking public input.

The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office is in the early stages of exploring a project that would improve safety and reduce congestion at the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Siebenthaler Avenue.

A study has been completed concerning different options the engineer’s office could take. The options are as follows:

Do nothing – The current all-way stop control intersection would stay with only minor sign upgrades.

Alternative 1A – Install a fully operational traffic signal without left turn lanes.

Alternative 1B – Install a fully operational traffic signal with left turn lanes from all approaches.

Alternative 1C – Install a fully operational traffic signal with left turn lanes only from Siebenthaler Avenue.

Alternative 2 – Install a signal lane roundabout.

With each option, the engineer’s office recommended that a sidewalk be constructed on the south side of Siebenthaler Avenue from Catalpa Drive to Ida Avenue.

The study can be read in full by clicking here.

Now that the study is complete, the engineer’s office is seeking public input to better understand the area and potential concerns.

All comments and questions can be directed to Gary Shoup with the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office at shoupg@mcohio.org or 937-225-6351. Input is requested no later than Nov. 17.