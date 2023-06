MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A road in Miami County is temporarily closing for repair.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Children’s Home-Casstown Road will be closed between SR 41 and Lefevre Road on Monday, June 5.

The closure is will be between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for asphalt repairs.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.