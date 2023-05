MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A sinkhole has reportedly been repaired after opening up in Mercer County’s Marion Township.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the sinkhole was on State Route 274 between Gottemoeller Road and Cassella Montezuma Road.

An alert was sent out by the sheriff’s office around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, warning drivers to stay away. However, on Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office reported that it has been repaired and the road is back open.