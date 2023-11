DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Heavy traffic is being reported on the highway in Dayton.

OHGO shows first responders blocking the right lane of traffic on I-75 southbound, just past the Edwin C Moses Blvd. exit in Dayton.

Drivers headed southbound are backed up to Keowee Street on I-75 in Old North Dayton, OHGO shows.

If you are headed south through Dayton, you may consider rerouting and take side streets.