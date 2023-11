MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An upcoming construction project on I-75 will cause some drivers to find an alternate route.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m., the ramp from southbound I-75 to northbound I-675 in Miami Township will be closed.

Crews will be working on the bridges to repair and replace concrete. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) expects the ramp to reopen on Nov. 15 at 5 a.m.