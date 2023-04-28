DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers who normally commute on Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton will experience lane closures starting this weekend.

The city released information on social media saying the northbound lanes of Gettysburg Avenue would be closed to through traffic starting on Saturday, April 29. Dayton says the temporary closure will run from Fruedenberger Avenue to James H. McGee Boulevard.

People needing to commute through the area are encouraged to take the posted detour that reroutes drivers to Hoover and McGee avenues.

Roadwork in the area is expected to wrap up around 4 p.m.