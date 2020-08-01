Main St off-ramp closed after semi crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The off-ramp to Main Street from northbound I-75 had to be shut down after a semi crash Saturday afternoon.

According to regional dispatch the call came in around 4:30. Police say the semi-truck went off the side of the road before going over a barrier wall onto the Main Street exit ramp.

The two left lanes are open to traffic but police say the ramp could be closed for hours as they wait on hazmat crews to deal with a fuel leak.

No word on whether any injuries were reported.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS