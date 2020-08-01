Main St off-ramp closed after semi crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The off-ramp to Main Street from northbound I-75 had to be shut down after a semi crash Saturday afternoon.

According to regional dispatch the call came in around 4:30. Police say the semi-truck went off the side of the road before going over a barrier wall onto the Main Street exit ramp.

The two left lanes are open to traffic but police say the ramp could be closed for hours as they wait on hazmat crews to deal with a fuel leak.

No word on whether any injuries were reported.