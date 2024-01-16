** Prior coverage of Sidney shown above **

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — At least three people are injured after a limestone truck overturned in Shelby County.

The Piqua Post of OSP says dispatchers received a call at 8:58 a.m. to respond to milepost 94 on southbound I-75 in Sidney for an overturned vehicle. Once troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered a truck hauling limestone had overturned.

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS at least three individuals have been transported from the scene. The current conditions of the three people are not known at this time.

More than two hours after receiving the initial call, dispatchers confirm to 2 NEWS that crews are still working to clear the scene.