Left lane of I-75 N closed near I-675 due to crash

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a semi and a pickup truck has shutdown part of northbound I-75 near I-675 Tuesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the condition of either driver is currently unknown. The left lane of northbound I-75 is closed to traffic and ambulances are on the scene.

According to the Ohio Department of Transporation’s OHGO cameras, traffic is moving very slowly along that stretch of highway.