Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The left two lanes were blocked due to a crash on I-75 southbound.

According to OHGO, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound at Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road.

ODOT cameras showed traffic had backed up to Benchwood Road during the incident. All lanes have since reopened.

(Photo/ODOT)

There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured at this time.