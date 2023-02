DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers may see delays in Riverside this week while crews begin work on a new interchange project.

On Thursday, February 23, the inside lanes of Woodman Drive will be closed periodically from Eastman Avenue to Linden Avenue in Riverside.

Periodic closures will continue through Friday, Feburary 24, should weather permit, the city of Riverside said.

During this time, crews will perform pavement cuts for the U.S. 35/Woodman interchange project.