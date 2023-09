DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A jackknifed worker truck was blocking traffic on U.S. 35 on Friday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a jackknifed worker truck was blocking two lanes on U.S. 35 East near Abbey Avenue.

The call for the incident came in around 8:11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 and no injuries were reported.

(WDTN Photo/John McCance)

Crews worked to clear the crash and the roadway has since reopened, according to our 2 NEWS crews at the scene.